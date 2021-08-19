Locals flock to Marlow FC for photo with the Emirates FA Cup trophy

Credit: Rob Leary

--

To commemorate 150 years of the Emirates FA Cup, the competition's trophy was taken down to Marlow FC’s Alfred Davis Memorial Ground on Wednesday ahead of the club’s Preliminary Round fixture against Slimbridge on Saturday, August 21.

Players, fans, and locals were able to have their photo taken with the famous trophy and over 300 of them attended the event.

Marlow FC were involved in the competition’s first season in 1871/72 and no club has entered into it on more occasions since.

This event provided an opportunity to take the prestigious Emirates FA Cup trophy to the home of Marlow FC, a club whose rich history is closely tied to the competition.