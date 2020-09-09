Maidenhead United working hard to be 'COVID-secure', says club chairman Peter Griffin

As the start of the National League 2020/21 season draws near, Maidenhead United chairman Peter Griffin (above) is confident the club will do everything it can to ensure a positive campaign for the Magpies supporters.

Plans are already being put in place that will be flexible enough to react to any announced COVID-19 restrictions, according to Griffin, who remains hopeful fans can return to National League matches in some capacity.

And with Maidenhead United due to celebrate their 150th year anniversary in the upcoming campaign, Griffin and CEO Jon Adams are looking at ways to celebrate the club’s milestone in safe and appropriate measures.

“We’re doing everything we can to be COVID-secure for when we are ready to welcome people back,” said Griffin.

“The level we’re playing at hasn’t been given the go ahead to have fans back yet. But we’ve certainly got plans in place and are ready to do that. We’re also making sure we’re flexible enough to react to any situation on the possibility that things change.

“We have a huge amount planned for our 150th anniversary with a lot of events, celebrations and different community activities. A lot of them have now been knocked on the head so we’re looking at how we can redo them.”

To make it accessible for fans away from York Road to watch Maidenhead United’s matches, the club have decided to broadcast their games online.

“The pre-season friendly tonight (Wednesday) against AFC Bournemouth’s u23s is the first match we are going to live stream,” said Griffin.

“That facility is going to be put in place for every match going forward in case we aren’t able to welcome people back as soon as we would like.

“The squad that Dev (Alan Devonshire) has put together this year is something we’re really excited about. We’ve retained some very good players and we’ve added some very good players too.

“A new season is always exciting and I think we’re looking in good shape on the pitch and whatever happens off the pitch.”