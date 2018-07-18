12-year-old from Maidenhead wins silver at national ice dancing competition

A 12-year-old boy from Maidenhead won silver at a national ice dancing competition.

Advay Chopra, of Aldebury Road, came second in the under-13s category of the British Solo Ice Dance Championships in Sheffield on Tuesday, July 10.

Advay performed to ‘I’m a Believer’ by The Monkees, and has been preparing for the performance by getting up at 4.30am five days a week to train at Bracknell Ice Rink.

Advay’s mother Puja Chopra said: “I was delighted all the hard work paid off, it is unbelievable the amount of work he puts in for a few minutes of performance on the ice.”

Advay first tried skating when he was on holiday with his family aged seven and enjoyed it so much he started doing it more before his coaches spotted his talent.

He is now set to enter couples events with fellow Bracknell skater, ten-year-old Krista Good, who pipped him to the gold medal in the individual event.