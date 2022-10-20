Eton Dorney Independent Therapeutic School receives 'Requires Improvement' Ofsted rating

A school in Dorney has received an overall rating of ‘Requires Improvement’ from Ofsted following a recent inspection.

The education watchdog completed a three-day visit at Eton Dorney Independent Therapeutic School on July 7.

The school, in Lake End Road, educates pupils who have often missed large periods of school life and need additional support to access education.

Inspectors found the school, which charges annual fees ranging from £49,050 to £90,639, ‘Requires Improvement’ in its quality of education and leadership and does not currently meet the independent school standards.

A report, published on September 29, said there is a difference in the quality of education given in the primary and secondary phases of the school.

While primary school pupils experience ‘well-considered learning that builds their knowledge’, inspectors found this is not replicated for older pupils.

The report said: “In the secondary phase learning is more superficial and often jumps from topic to topic. This prevents pupils from developing deeper knowledge and understanding.”

Inspectors said that in some secondary classes, pupils work more with adults than their peers which limits their preparation for adulthood.

Some staff are also too ready to abandon learning if pupils do not want to engage in the lesson, the report added.

“Part of the issue is the low expectations that some staff have for pupils,” inspectors said.

“As a consequence, too many pupils undertake low-level tasks and do not move on with their learning.”

Inspectors found that pupils enjoy their time at the school and some express feelings that staff understand and listen to them.

The report described the atmosphere at the school as ‘calm’ with very little incidents of bullying and unkind behaviour.

Inspectors also praised school leaders for focusing on potential behaviour issues which has led to a decline in serious incidents where physical intervention is required.

The report said staff are not afraid to tackle big and difficult questions in sensitive ways with pupils enjoying learning that focuses on topical issues, including political events.

Inspectors rated both behaviour and attitudes at the school and personal development as ‘Good’ following its recent inspection.

Ofsted said the school’s owners, Calcot Services for Children, ‘does not have the knowledge and skills needed’ to ensure the curriculum is of the quality intended.

It added that leaders at the school need to ensure all staff at the school have the knowledge required so they can plan and deliver the curriculum to the depth leaders intend in the secondary phase of the school.

The report also said some teachers and teaching assistants do not have the knowledge to support pupils’ confidence and fluency in reading.

In a statement, Eton Dorney Independent Therapeutic School, said: “We take the findings from Ofsted inspections extremely seriously and welcome feedback from all external stakeholders as our partners in the combined interest of enhancing the overall educational outcomes for our pupils.

“Eton Dorney Independent Therapeutic School are working together to address the findings of the latest Ofsted inspection report and to ensure that the praise the school has received in improving its curriculum for primary pupils, meeting overall standards, and supporting children’s personal development and wellbeing continues to be at the forefront of the pupils’ experience.”

To view the Ofsted report in full, visit: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50195120