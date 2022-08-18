More than 3,000 people with disabilities to participate in Dorney sports challenge

More than 3,000 people with disabilities will take part in a sports challenge as it returns in-person for the first time since the pandemic.

Supported by Marvel, Superhero Tri is now in its sixth year and will be making a comeback following a successful virtual event last year.

Taking place at Dorney Lake on Saturday, it is organised by Superhero Series, which is founded and run by Paralympian Sophia Warner.

More than 3,000 people with disabilities and their ‘sidekicks’ (friends and family members) will be taking part in the event.

Highlights of the day will also be broadcast on Channel 4 on Sunday, September 4.

Offering participants the chance to become an Everyday Superhero, the event will see challenges including a swim, cycle, and a push/run which can either be carried out solo, in a team relay or entrants can also enlist sidekick teammates to tow, push and pull them around the whole course.

The event, which looks to inspire participants to unleash their inner superpowers, will also feature the Celebrity Superhero Tri, which will see participants chosen at random to unite with a host of famous faces from the world of sport and TV for a relay race.

Some of the celebrity team captains include Paralympians Sophie Christiansen, Ian Marsden, Menna Fitzpatrick, Jenna Kehoe, Richard Whitehead, and Ollie Hill, TV presenter Briony May Williams, Invictus Games medalist David Wiseman, comedian and TV presenter Alex Brooker, and ‘ ultra athlete’ Josh Llewellyn-Jones.

Marvel will also be bringing the ‘epic energy’ of its iconic superhero characters Black Widow and Spider-Man to the event.

Sophie Warner said: “I am absolutely thrilled that we can bring back the Superhero Tri with our first real life event in three years.

“Not everyone who has a disability wants to be a Paralympian. I wanted to create a unique sporting event where people with all kinds of disabilities feel part of a strong community and, crucially, where they can feel confident they’ll be part of the majority rather than the minority.

“As the UK slowly recovers from the pandemic, many people with disabilities still feel vulnerable and have had a tough time over the last two years.

“This sporting event will showcase what’s possible when we come together as a society and lift each other up.”

A virtual challenge will also be held for those who are not able to come along on the day.

Visit: www.superheroseries.co.uk for more details.