MP Joy Morrissey appointed as Boris Johnson's Parliamentary Private Secretary

Joy Morrissey MP has announced that she has been appointed as a Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A PPS is an unpaid role in which an MP is appointed by a minister to be their assistant.

In a tweet, the Beaconsfield MP said: “I am deeply honoured to have been appointed Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Prime Minister. There is a lot to deliver as we come out of the pandemic, and I am keen to get on with the job.”