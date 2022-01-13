Taplow charity pays tribute to 'incredible' former donations manager

An ‘incredible’ former donations manager at a Taplow-based charity has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Nicky Hutchinson died peacefully at Thames Hospice on Wednesday, January 5 after spending 25 years at Thames Valley Adventure Playground (TVAP) in Bath Road.

Tributes have since been paid to the 62-year-old, who was known for having an ‘astounding’ work ethic and being a ‘guru’ when it came to spelling and grammar.

Playground manager Gary Warrington said: “It is no understatement to say that the playground wouldn’t be where we are today if not for Nicky.

“Her personable nature and incredible attention to detail forged many of the community and business relationships that have sustained us over the years, and it is a true testament to her that so many of those people continue to be involved today.

“Nicky was genuine old school, in the very best sense – from the time she joined us in 1992 until she left, through illness, in 2017, her belief in TVAP and dedication to our visiting families never wavered.

“Her work ethic was truly astounding, doing something ‘just good enough’ was not in her nature.

“She was our go-to guru on all questions of etiquette, spelling and grammar – if we ever wondered whether it was a colon or a semi colon, arelative or subordinate clause – Nicky would always know.

“She treated everyone with respect and genuine interest.”

Gary recalled an example of this being when Nicky would insist TVAP supporters should receive an individually worded letter.

“She ensured, through this personal touch, that our supporters and community friends felt valued and part of something truly special,” he added.

“These relationships, often with her beloved dogs in tow, built a vibrant network of support in the community that we still benefit from today.

“Nicky was at her very best when enthusiastically engaging an audience, often assembled in draughty village halls, where she would delight them with wonderful tales of the playground’s successes and challenges.

“She rarely left without promises of renewed support or a collecting box full of coins.

“We have lost a truly unique individual, who touched so many lives. She will be much missed.”

A service to remember and celebrate the life of Nicky will be held on Tuesday, January 25 in Chalfont St Peter.

Donations will be made to TVAP and Thames Hospice.