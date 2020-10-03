Healthwatch Bucks find 'most veterans' are unaware of services that could help them

A health and social care champion in Buckinghamshire has found that ‘most veterans’ were not aware of the services that could help them.

Healthwatch Bucks spoke to more than 150 veterans across Buckinghamshire over the last year and found that ‘most’ of them were unaware of the organisations and schemes that were available to provide additional support.

The care champion carried out research in a bid to find out if ex-servicemen and women were aware of their rights and if health and social care providers were ‘supporting veterans effectively’.

It revealed that most veterans were unaware of the enhanced rights they had under the Armed Forces Convenant and did not know that telling their GP that they were veterans would give them access to various additional, specialist services.

Healthwatch Bucks added that by speaking to veterans, they have helped raise awareness of the services available, and have also urged Buckinghamshire GP practices to achieve their Veteran Friendly Accreditation from the Royal College of GPs.

The two reports by Healthwatch Bucks can be found at: www.healthwatchbucks.co.uk/2020/08/lesser-heard-voices-veterans/