Bucks Council sets 'realistic' net zero emissions target

Buckinghamshire Council has set its target date to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Buckinghamshire Council will also look to deliver a net zero for the authority’s own activities much earlier - potentially as early as 2030.

The decision followed lengthy discussions at the council's first ever full meeting, held online on July 15.

Cabinet will now bring forward plans on how the targets can be effectively met.

Proposals are expected to include the introduction of new planning guidance to require new developments to reduce carbon emissions, the provision of more sustainable transport, encouraging more green business and industry as well as more tree planting.

Martin Tett, leader of Buckinghamshire Council, said: “Climate change is a truly global challenge and we must play our part by setting tough goals but ones we can realistically achieve.

“Some councils announce different earlier targets which are just designed to sound good but which don’t have any substance behind them.

“We're definitely not just going to announce goals which are completely impossible to deliver.”

The climate change strategy is expected to be completed by February 2021.