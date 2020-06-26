Bucks Council announces free parking scheme until August

Bucks Council has announced that free parking in all of its car parks and on-street pay and display bays will continue until Saturday, August 1.

The council reinstated on-street car parking enforcement from June 15 and from Monday, it did the same across all 84 car parks, checking for anyone parking illegally in a disabled bay, vehicle charging bay, or a restricted area. Those who do will be given penalty notices.

Cllr David Martin, Bucks Council cabinet member for logistics, said: “This is great news for our shops and businesses, and it is encouraging to see our residents returning to the high street to help with the recovery of our local economy. To encourage both shops and shoppers alike, the council has decided not to reintroduce parking charges until August.

“However, the recent increases in road traffic and use of our car parks means we need to reintroduce enforcement of parking restrictions so that our streets and car parks are safe for all users.”