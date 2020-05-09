New cabinet announced for Buckinghamshire Council

All 17 cabinet members for Buckinghamshire’s new unitary council were announced at a meeting last week.

On Thursday, memberships of various committees were also confirmed for the Buckinghamshire Council, which came into effect from April 1.

The Government specified that all existing councillors will be councillors of the new council, and that the existing 17 executive members will form the authority’s new cabinet until the elections in May 2021.

Following the postponement of local elections this year, the UK government put into place special arrangements for the political governance for the new Buckinghamshire Council.

As well as the cabinet and committees being decided, councillors were also assigned to a specific ‘community board’ for their areas.

The Marlow area will be under the South West Chilterns board, chaired by Cllr Dominic Barnes (Con, Greater Marlow).

These boards will help deal with issues pertinent to that area.

Buckinghamshire Council leader Cllr Martin Tett said he was looking forward to a ‘better future together’.

“The new cabinet is large, as required by Government, but has the advantage of including a strong mix of councillors from all the former councils,” he said.

"We have worked well together as a team since May last year creating the new council and I look forward to continuing this work as we develop the new council for a better future together.”

Visit bit.ly/3fz6RfY to view the new cabinet and committees in full.