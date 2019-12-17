Footway and cycleway in Taplow open for use

The footway and cycleway along part of Bath Road in Taplow is now open for use.

The 1.8 mile facility is accessible after finishing touches were made on the £2.2million scheme.

Construction started in April and included widening the footway, installing a toucan crossing at the Lent Rise junction, refurbishing traffic light junctions at Berry Hill and Station Road, as well as improving the drainage system.

The improvements aim to make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to catch the bus and train with real-time electronic passenger information now at seven bus stops along the route, which connects with cycle networks.

It is hoped that residents will be encouraged to walk and cycle to and from railway stations.

Mark Shaw, Bucks County Council transport cabinet member said: "I am keen that we provide other ways to get around for people who prefer not to use their cars.

“We have been making good headway with projects like this across the county, and I'm delighted this latest scheme is now open for people to use."

The scheme was paid for largely from ring-fenced Government growth funding through Buckinghamshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), with support from developer contributions and the county council's capital maintenance programme.