Sign up for Dorney Lake Santa Run in aid of dementia charity

Raise money for Alzheimers Dementia Support (ADS) by taking part in its festive run next month.

The 5k run, kicking off at 10.45am at Dorney Lake, will take place on Sunday, November 24.

The event will raise money for people with dementia in the Royal Borough, as well as their carers and families.

The ADS charity shop in Queen Street has been getting into the early festive spirit by calling on people to sign up for the run.

ADS chairman David Jannetta said: “All of the proceeds from this annual event are used in their entirety, to deliver our wide range of services in support of the people with dementia, their carers and families from our local community. Sign up now and join us for a fun day.”

Visit bit.ly/2MWw9rX to sign up.