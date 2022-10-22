Where to return NHS medical equipment

The trust that runs the hospitals in the area has clarified what to do with no-longer-needed medical equipment – following confusion over where to return this.

NHS-issued crutches, wheelchairs and other items can be returned to hospitals once they are no longer needed by the patient.

Wexham Park Hospital, among others, displays posters asking those who have been given such items to return these.

But residents have long been finding it difficult to return items to Wexham Park and Heatherwood Hospitals.

Lucia Lavelle, from St Leonard’s Hill, in Windsor, said it took her ‘months to organise’ trying to return equipment.

“After my profoundly handicapped son died, I had a wealth of equipment to return,” she said. “I was extremely distressed I was having to also chase up people to get rid of equipment in the house which was a difficult reminder.

“All the equipment had to be returned to different departments, and when I eventually got through to places, they would then forward me on to all different departments that never called back.”

Lucia’s experience was echoed by others on social media channel Nextdoor who struggled to return certain items, including unused and unopened boxes of incontinence pads.

Peter Fletcher, from Clewer Green, successfully handed in two sets of crutches at St Mark’s Hospital but said the reception seemed ‘unsure’ if they should take them.

Those wishing to return items have also found that they were unable to donate items purchased from a private hospital.

Mike Spellman, from Bray, bought crutches after a procedure, which he used for two days.

“I decided to donate them to Wexham Park as they were basically untouched – but was told they can’t take them if they didn’t issue them,” he said.

A Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said:

“In line with all other NHS trusts we are happy to take any mobility or occupational therapy equipment back whether it was issued by us or any other provider.

“They can be handed back at any of our main hospitals, Wexham Park, Frimley Park or Heatherwood.

“In line with national NHS policy, we are unable to accept unused incontinence pants and pads.

“However, we would never like to see them go to waste so would suggest that readers get in touch with their local food bank as many distribute such items as part of the service they provide.”

The trust is also part of a national scheme for recycling mobility aids along with many other local partners.

The scheme has an online postcode finder – enter a postcode and a list of local mobility aid recycling points comes up. Find it at www.recyclenow.com/recycle-an-item/walking-aids

Equipment the NHS regards as being ‘for personal use’ such as fracture braces or boots ‘cannot be returned’ but there are charities which are happy to take them.

The best known of these is the Orthocycle Foundation, which can be found at

orthocycle.org/wp