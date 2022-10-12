Police appeal for help to find man wanted for failing to appear in court

Thames Valley Police is appealing for help to find a man who is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Michael Connors, 29, failed to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 24.

He was due to appear after being charged with one count each of dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to stop for the police, in relation to an incident in Burnham and Maidenhead on Friday, July 22.

Connors has an Irish accent and has links to Slough, Burnham, and the Republic of Ireland.

Police Investigator Natasha Burns, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “Michael Connors has failed to appear at court and enquiries have been ongoing to locate him but we are now appealing for the public’s help.

“If you know where he is or may have seen him we would advise you not to approach him but please call 101 with the information you have, quoting reference number 43220324145.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”