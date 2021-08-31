One million COVID-19 jabs delivered by Frimley Health and Care

A million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been delivered by the Frimley Health and Care partnership.

The latest figures released by the NHS on Thursday (Aug 26) revealed that 1,011,511 jabs have been administered since the vaccination programme began in December.

Of these, 538,192 are first doses and 473,319 are second doses.

The partnership covers people living and working in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead as well as parts of Surrey and Hampshire.

Sarah Bellars, director of infection prevention and control at the NHS Clinical Commissioning Group and COVID-19 vaccination lead, said staff had gone ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty.

“To be able to deliver one million vaccines to local people and workers in the middle of the pandemic is quite remarkable and is a testament to the huge efforts by all the individuals, teams and organisations involved,” she said.

“None of this would have been possible without the legions of volunteers, vaccinators and support staff working through countless weekends and evenings and often during their leave, all in order to protect our communities from infection.”

Figures show 80,134 first doses of the vaccine have been administered in Maidenhead as well as 72,686 second doses.

In nearby Slough 90,326 first doses have been given out and 75,387 second jabs.

The vaccination programme is now open to people aged 16 and 17.

In Maidenhead 1,665 people aged under 18 have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine with 1,445 getting their first jab in Slough.

Sarah added: “The vaccine is safe and is the surest way for us to be able to protect ourselves as individuals and as communities.

“It’s not too late to get vaccinated and if you have any concerns you can attend a local walk-in service and talk to one of the team, or you can contact your doctor.”

Visit www.frimleyhealthandcare.org.uk/walkinvaccination for further information.