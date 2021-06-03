Slough Sikh temple volunteers give Queens Award

Volunteers based in Slough have been awarded with The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service – the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

The Sikh temple Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara (GMGG), based in Bath Road, received the award for its COVID-19 food support programme.

GMGG is one of the UK’s largest Sikh temples based in Slough, bringing worshippers from across the country.

Since March 2020, when COVID-19 closed all places of worship, GMGG’s kitchen stayed open and served Langar (free community kitchen).

The Gurdwara also offered its entire four-acre site to the NHS as a temporary hospital and volunteers received a special award for ‘community resourcefulness in response to COVID-19’ at the London Faith & Belief Community Awards ceremony last year.

GMGG collaborated with more than 130 charities, organisations and places of worship to distribute 430 tonnes of fresh produce and provided more than 1 million freshly cooked, vegetarian hot meals to the homeless, the needy and NHS staff.

GMGG is one of 241 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the award this year.

One of the lead volunteers of the food programme, Sukh Singh said: “We are thrilled to be receiving this award in recognition of the combined efforts of all the charities, organisations and individuals we worked with.

“Though the biggest credit goes to our forefathers and teachers, without whom we would not know what the true meaning of Seva (selfless service) is. They led by example.”