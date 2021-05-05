Coronavirus patient numbers fall to single figures at Frimley Health trust

The number of coronavirus patients being cared for by the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust has fallen to its lowest level since mid-September.

Figures from NHS England show the trust, which runs Wexham Park, Heatherwood and Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, had six people with the virus occupying beds as of April 27.

This is the lowest recorded number of cases at the trust since September 17.

Cases of the virus within the community continue to fall with 30 people testing positive between Monday April 26 and Sunday, May 2 in Windsor and Maidenhead.

This was down almost 35 per cent from the 46 cases recorded in the borough over the previous seven days.

Neighbouring Slough saw 62 cases from April 26 to May 2, a fall from the 75 positive tests reported the week before.

The coronavirus vaccine rollout in Windsor and Maidenhead has seen 82,896 people receive their first dose.

This amounts to approximately 55 per cent of the borough’s population.

Figures show second doses have been administered to 24, 266 people living in the area.

The vaccine rollout in Slough has seen 60,228 residents receive their first jab while 17,740 are now fully vaccinated against the virus after receiving their second dose.