Slough based HIV charity praises It's a Sin for highlighting issue

A Slough-based charity which supports people living with HIV across Berkshire says it’s important people understand how the AIDS crisis began in the UK, following the release of new Channel 4 drama It’s a Sin.

Thames Valley Positive Support (TVPS) is the only HIV charity in the county and offers support, testing and awareness to those in need across Berkshire and North Hampshire.

Sarah Macadam, CEO of the charity says the new drama by Russell T Davies is the first programme of it’s kind to tell the story of the HIV/AIDS crisis that began in the 1980s.

The drama follows a group of friends who move to London in 1981 and have their lives turned upside down by the virus.

She said: “I think the episodes will go on to be harder and harder to watch. One thing that has struck me and our service users is what he is portraying in the 80s, that is what actually happened.

“For a long time the gay community didn’t understand the virus, how people were dying and how it was being transmitted. Nobody knew what they were dealing with.”

(Sarah Macadam)

She said the disbelief showed in one character about a ‘mysterious virus killing gay men’ was accurate as people didn’t understand how the virus could target people through sexuality.

Sarah added: “I do think it’s important people understand how it started in the UK and how it affected people at the time; perhaps it brings a perspective as to why people are so secretive now. Very few people will admit they are HIV positive, and the programme illustrates exactly why there is that fear and stigma, and we’ve not really moved on from that.

“Medication has hugely moved on but attitudes and the stigma are stuck in the 80s. That’s nobody’s fault but there has been nothing done since then to re-educate people and change people’s attitudes.”

She said the show will educate the younger generation who didn’t live through the crisis.

“If you’ve not directly been affected the likelihood is you don’t know much about HIV and that doesn’t help us eradicate the stigma.

“Programmes like this help as they get the subject out into the public domain and start conversations. To educate people, that it is nothing to be fearful of and people with HIV are no different to anyone else.”

One of the charity’s aims is to change the stigma so that its service users can be more open about their diagnosis.

Sarah said: “There are people that believe that HIV can be transmitted through kissing or touching, this has never been the case and is a myth.

"The most common route of transmission is unprotected sex, generally it is passed on because people don’t know they have HIV which is why testing is important.

"Anyone who knows their HIV status and is undetectable – meaning the HIV medication they are taking is working – cannot pass the virus on even if they have unprotected sex.”

TVPS was set up in 1985 – right in the middle of the HIV epidemic by a small group of gay men who were all HIV positive.

Sarah said the men were too scared to meet up in public and used to meet around each other’s houses to support each other. A couple of the men were lucky enough to be put on the UK’s first clinical trials for medication. After that the support group grew across Berkshire as more people were diagnosed.

After lockdown the charity, based in Bath Road, hopes to resume its community HIV testing programme.

Sarah added: “The virus won’t kill you now, it’s not a death sentence, providing you take your medication every day, you can live a normal lifespan.”

Visit www.tvps.org.uk for more information about the charity.

It’s a Sin can be streamed on All4 or watch tonight on Channel 4 at 9pm.