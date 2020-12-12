Local Samaritans predicts more calls from lonely people this Christmas

Separation from loved ones over Christmas is one of the biggest concerns for Samaritans callers – and the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch is expecting to be busier than ever.

Christmas is ‘a tough time’ for some even without a global pandemic, says the charity – and its latest research reveals more than a quarter of its volunteers have spoken to someone who is concerned about their wellbeing over the winter period.

Last year the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch’s 77 volunteers took nearly 1,900 calls throughout December.

“We know that Christmas can be difficult for many people, as it’s a time when loneliness can really hit home, and that this might be heightened this year,” said Kathy Fabry, Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch director.

“Regardless of what happens with COVID-19 restrictions, we want people to know that confidential support is available 24/7, and that we are there for everyone this Christmas.

“If you find yourself struggling, please remember you don’t have to face things alone.”

Paul Samuels, trustee of Men’s Matters community group for older men in Maidenhead and Windsor, said that this demographic is particularly vulnerable this year, particularly older men who have lost their spouses.

“With the rules being relaxed they feel that everyone else is out enjoying themselves and they’re still isolated alone,” said Paul.

“People in the 70s, 80s and 90s are more isolated – specifically, older men whose spouses have died, as their wife had all the social connections.”

Though Men’s Matters, like other groups, is offering support to its members in the run-up to Christmas and the new year, the Samaritans is one of the few help services that will be open on Christmas day itself.

Residents in the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead area can help their local branch of Samaritans by making a donation at tinyurl.com/y5t3ghzg

Though the branch welcomes more volunteers, training will only be taking place later in the new year.

For those in need of support, contact Samaritans any time, 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year on 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org