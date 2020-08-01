Local Samaritans share experience with COVID-19-related calls

Volunteers from Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead Samaritans feature in a new national video to press home that the charity is available 24 hours a day, every day.

The short film, which launched on Friday, focuses on the impact of COVID-19 on the kind of calls volunteers have been taking.

The Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch is one of 10 in the video, taken from the 200 branches across the country.

The video shines a light on some of the reasons people are getting in touch and gives an insight into what it's like to be a volunteer at this time.

“In your Samaritan role you might be the only person that caller has spoken to all day,” said ‘Laura’ (her Samaritan name), a volunteer at Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead Samaritans who took part in the video.

“It’s a very simple thing we’re offering but I feel it has a dramatic influence on their [the caller’s] anxiety levels at that point in time,” added ‘Jack’, another volunteer.

The video is available online and is being shared on social media as part of Samaritans’ latest awareness campaign, ‘Talk To Us’.

Branch director, Susan Chapman, said: “When people see the video I think they’ll come to realise two things: they’re not alone if they’re more anxious than usual at the moment, and that Samaritans are always available to talk to.

“We took around 20,000 calls last year in our branch alone.

“Anyone can contact Samaritans free any time from any phone on 116 123 and this number won’t show up on your phone bill.

“Or you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org”.

The video is available to view on the Samaritan’s YouTube channel, here: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=asR7IIX_Uv4