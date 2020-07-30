M4 closed between junctions 5 and 6 this weekend

The M4 will be closed this weekend in both directions between junctions 5 (Langley) and 6 (Slough-Windsor) for smart motorway bridge replacement work.

The closure will begin after midnight on Friday, July 31 and continue until 6am on Monday, August 3. The diversion route for motorway traffic during this weekend will use the A4 and the A355.

This is the first weekend for construction of the new Datchet Road bridge.

There are weekend closures (in both directions unless otherwise noted) on a regular basis throughout the year and the schedule for this summer is as follows:

w 7-10 August 2020: full weekend closure between junctions 5 and 6

w 14-17 August 2020: full weekend closure between junctions 6 and 8/9

w 21-24 August 2020: full weekend closure between junctions 6 and 8/9

See the Highways England information page for more updates. Sign up by email for updates:

https://tinyurl.com/ya5v2cnd