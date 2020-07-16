Radio 1 DJ Chris Stark pays tribute to Wexham Park Hospital staff

Radio 1 DJ Chris Stark has paid an emotional tribute to staff at Wexham Park Hospital following the arrival of his first child.

Stark’s wife, Ria, gave birth to a baby boy last night.

The Maidenhead resident announced the news live on air this morning during a phone call with his long-term radio partner Scott Mills.

He said: “I just want to say to Wexham Park Hospital and the midwifes there, particularly Claire, I will never be able to repay what they have done for us.

“I will never be able to do anything which will match up for what they’ve done with us.

“This lady Claire, who just drops her life to completely look after us and look after other people and other babies is just phenomenal.”

“It’s an indescribable feeling but my little baby boy is here and I’m so happy.”

Stark described his wife as ‘incredible’ and said he was thinking of those who had been unsuccessful in having children.