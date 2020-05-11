More than 2,000 babies delivered during pandemic by Frimley midwives

More than 2,000 babies have been delivered by midwives at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust during the pandemic.

Midwives who work at Wexham Park and Frimley Park hospitals have adapted their services and set up new community hubs to provide care during the COVID-19 crisis.

Frimley Health medical director, Lalitha Iyer, and director of midwifery, Emma Luhr, said: “Since the NHS put itself on the highest level of alert over coronavirus on 30 January, Frimley midwives and maternity services have helped to bring an estimated 2,307 babies into the world, including twins.

“Midwives have adapted their services, including using technology like telephone and video appointments and home blood pressure monitoring.

“We are really pleased and impressed that women and families continue to have positive experiences with a range of great resources available to support them.”