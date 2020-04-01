Union raises safety gear fears for staff at Wexham Park Hospital

A hospital trust has said the safety of its staff remains a ‘top priority’ in response to complaints about a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The GMB Union has raised concerns to the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust on behalf of its members working at Wexham Park and Heatherwood hospitals.

It said workers are worried by a lack of access to safety equipment and absence of training for frontline and non-clinical staff to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

Gary Palmer, GMB regional organiser, said: “GMB members are telling us that some managers do not want to see or speak to their own frontline staff for fear of possibly getting cross-infected.

“At the same time these managers are expecting the same staff to get on with their job and not raise a fuss about getting training or appropriate PPE.

“Is it wrong to want access to protective equipment which means they, like others, can go home safe in the knowledge they are not liable to pass the virus to their families?”

A spokesman for the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust said looking after staff is always a top priority and it is responding as fully and promptly as it can.

A statement said: “We are following Public Health England guidance in relation to training and use of PPE for COVID-19 for all staff who work with us.

“We are so grateful to all our staff for the positive way they have responded to this crisis and we will continue to do all we can to support them to remain fit and well physically and mentally.”