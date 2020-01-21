Commuters handed free tea bags for 'Brew Monday'

Commuters were treated to a free cuppa at Slough railway station on Monday.

The Slough Windsor and Maidenhead Samaritans were encouraging people to beat the winter blues on the day labelled ‘Brew Monday’ by handing out PG Tips to rail users.

Susan Chapman, Samaritans branch director, said: “During the cold and grey winter months, connecting with others over a cuppa can help weather the ups and downs of life.

“It's so important to talk - it could make a huge difference in someone’s life.”

Ian Stevens, Network Rail’s suicide prevention programme manager, said: “Millions of people use the rail network every day and if through this campaign we can encourage them to talk about their problems over a cup of tea, we will have made a significant contribution to their lives and to the lives of those around them.”