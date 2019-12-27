Express review of the year 2019: March

SLOUGH: The Slough Talking Newspaper Association celebrated 40 years of bringing the Advertiser to visually impaired members of the community. The service produces audio versions of items from the town’s papers to help people keep up to date with the news. Ref:130994-1

WINDSOR TOWN CENTRE: The paving at Windsor Royal Shopping took a battering for the annual Windsor and Eton Flippin’ Pancake Challenge. The event raised about £500 for the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, the Windsor Homeless Project and the ‘More than a Shelter’ project. Ref:131004-1

UPTON or SLOUGH: About 450 people celebrated the Hindu tradition Holi at Slough Cricket Club. The ‘welcoming of spring’ festival saw revellers shower one another in coloured powder and no one was holding-back. Ref:131093-7

SLOUGH: Mosques in the borough welcomed people of all faiths through their doors as part of nationwide open day ‘Visit my Mosque’ aimed at spreading understanding of Islam. Visitors to the mosque in Stoke Poges Lane were able to ask volunteers questions and get henna tattoos. Ref:130999-4

ROYAL BOROUGH: Legal action challenging the Government’s decision to back Heathrow’s third runway got underway. The Royal borough was one of five councils represented at the High Court in London. Ref:126818-36

SLOUGH: A project to plant 550 trees came to the end when the last saplings were planted at Lascelles Park. Slough Mayor Cllr Paul Sohal had pledged to plant the trees to mark the 550th birthday of Guru Nank, the 15th century founder of Sikhism. Ref:131112-42

SLOUGH: The ribbon was cut for The Centre in Farnham Road which replaced the old Centre at the same site and Montem Leisure Centre. The £18.5million project is a state-of-the-art facility with two swimming pools, a sports hall, three exercise studios and a gym. Ref:131057-49

WEXHAM: Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust which runs Wexham Park Hospital was rated ‘Good’ by the healthcare watchdog the Care Quality Commission. It was the first full inspection since the foundation trust took over the Slough hospital in 2014. Ref:124379-6