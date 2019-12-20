Louis Baylis Trust: £87k given to charities and groups in latest round of donations

The Louis Baylis Charitable Trust has announced its latest round of donations, with almost £90,000 going to good causes in the area.

The trust, which owns the Advertiser and Express Series, distributes grants twice a year to support the communities its newspapers serve.

In total, £87,520 has been handed out in the trust’s November donations to an array of different charities and community groups.

Peter Sands, chairman of trustees, said: “We really encourage people to send in applications because if you don’t let us know what you’re doing then we can’t react.”

Among projects set to benefit include the COPS Club (Cuffs Off for Peace and Strength), which received £750 to help fund meditation classes for ex-offenders in Berkshire.

Long-standing support has also continued for Citizens Advice Maidenhead and Windsor, which was awarded £12,500, and the Samaritans, which received £1,000 to continue its work helping those struggling to cope.

Mr Sands added: “We always tend to support groups like Citizens Advice and the Samaritans at this time of year as they do tremendous work.”

Other organisations who will be given a cash boost by the trust include the Berkshire College of

Agriculture (BCA) and Baby Bank Windsor.

The Burchetts Green-based further education facility has been given £2,000 to spend on a variety of environmental projects including equipment for trainee arborists.

A £1,000 donation to Baby Bank Windsor will also help the charity pay for crockery that can be distributed to up to 200 children in need across the borough.

Jeremy Spooner, chief exec of Baylis Media, said: “All at the Advertiser are so proud that the work we do not only benefits the community by providing trusted news and information but also financially supports a wide range of local charities that rely on charitable donations.”

Here are the donations:

Elizabeth House Cookham – £1,000

Maidenhead Club for the Blind – £1000

Relate – £2,000

Maidenhead Citizens Advice Maidenhead and Windsor – £12,500

Maidenhead Talking Newspapers – £1,000

Salvation Army – £1,000

People to Places – £6,500

Timbertown – £2,000

Berkshire M S Therapy Centre – £2,000

Great Ormond Street Hospital – £1,000

Thames Valley Air Ambulance – £1,000

Thames Valley Hospice – £1,000

Maidenhead Heritage Trust – £1,000

Maidenhead Drama Festival – £1,500

Norden Farm – £2,000

The Berkshire Masonic Charity – £2,000

Maidenhead Festival – £5,000

Motor Neurone Disease Association – £500

Adult Dyslexia – £1,000

The British Forces Foundation – £1,000

Samaritans – £1,000

Twyford Christmas Fayre – £750

Beehive Pre-School – £500

Link Foundation – £2,000

Child Autism – £500

Alzheimers Dementia Support – £1,000

Cox Green CG2000 – £250

Ufton Court Educational Trust – £1,000

Re:Charge R&R – £3,000

Shining Star Productions – £300

First Maidenhead Sea Scouts – £1,000

Maidenhead Amateur Swimming Club – £1,000

Rotary Club of Maidenhead Bridge – £1,000

Reading Myeloma Support Group – £500

Men’s Matters Windsor – £500

Autism Group – £1,000

Smart Works Reading – £1,000

Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service – £2,500

Berkshire College of Agriculture – £2,000

Berkshire Care Trust – £2,000

Baby Bank Windsor – £1,000

Windsor Homeless Project – £1,000

Windsor & Maidenhead Smile Club – £1,000

Slough Immigration Aid Unit – £3,000

Rotary Club of Maidenhead Bridge (Health Awareness Day) – £1,000

Maidenhead Community Book Fest – £2,000

Braywood Memorial Hall – £1,000

Cycle Smart – £920

Maidenhead Soapbox Kart Race – £1,000

Thomas Gilchrist Village Hall – £1,000

Jealotts Hill Community Landshare – £500

Age Concern Windsor – £1,000

3Ms Residents Association – £450

Windsor Street Angels – £1,000

Busy Buttons CORE – £600

22 Counselling – £1,500

COPS Club – £750