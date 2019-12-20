Louis Baylis Trust: £87k given to charities and groups in latest round of donations

09:48AM, Friday 20 December 2019
The Louis Baylis Charitable Trust has announced its latest round of donations, with almost £90,000 going to good causes in the area.
The trust, which owns the Advertiser and Express Series, distributes grants twice a year to support the communities its newspapers serve.
In total, £87,520 has been handed out in the trust’s November donations to an array of different charities and community groups.
Peter Sands, chairman of trustees, said: “We really encourage people to send in applications because if you don’t let us know what you’re doing then we can’t react.”
Among projects set to benefit include the COPS Club (Cuffs Off for Peace and Strength), which received £750 to help fund meditation classes for ex-offenders in Berkshire.
Long-standing support has also continued for Citizens Advice Maidenhead and Windsor, which was awarded £12,500, and the Samaritans, which received £1,000 to continue its work helping those struggling to cope.
Mr Sands added: “We always tend to support groups like Citizens Advice and the Samaritans at this time of year as they do tremendous work.”
Other organisations who will be given a cash boost by the trust include the Berkshire College of
Agriculture (BCA) and Baby Bank Windsor.
The Burchetts Green-based further education facility has been given £2,000 to spend on a variety of environmental projects including equipment for trainee arborists.
A £1,000 donation to Baby Bank Windsor will also help the charity pay for crockery that can be distributed to up to 200 children in need across the borough.
Jeremy Spooner, chief exec of Baylis Media, said: “All at the Advertiser are so proud that the work we do not only benefits the community by providing trusted news and information but also financially supports a wide range of local charities that rely on charitable donations.”
Here are the donations:
Elizabeth House Cookham – £1,000
Maidenhead Club for the Blind – £1000
Relate – £2,000
Maidenhead Citizens Advice Maidenhead and Windsor – £12,500
Maidenhead Talking Newspapers – £1,000
Salvation Army – £1,000
People to Places – £6,500
Timbertown – £2,000
Berkshire M S Therapy Centre – £2,000
Great Ormond Street Hospital – £1,000
Thames Valley Air Ambulance – £1,000
Thames Valley Hospice – £1,000
Maidenhead Heritage Trust – £1,000
Maidenhead Drama Festival – £1,500
Norden Farm – £2,000
The Berkshire Masonic Charity – £2,000
Maidenhead Festival – £5,000
Motor Neurone Disease Association – £500
Adult Dyslexia – £1,000
The British Forces Foundation – £1,000
Samaritans – £1,000
Twyford Christmas Fayre – £750
Beehive Pre-School – £500
Link Foundation – £2,000
Child Autism – £500
Alzheimers Dementia Support – £1,000
Cox Green CG2000 – £250
Ufton Court Educational Trust – £1,000
Re:Charge R&R – £3,000
Shining Star Productions – £300
First Maidenhead Sea Scouts – £1,000
Maidenhead Amateur Swimming Club – £1,000
Rotary Club of Maidenhead Bridge – £1,000
Reading Myeloma Support Group – £500
Men’s Matters Windsor – £500
Autism Group – £1,000
Smart Works Reading – £1,000
Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service – £2,500
Berkshire College of Agriculture – £2,000
Berkshire Care Trust – £2,000
Baby Bank Windsor – £1,000
Windsor Homeless Project – £1,000
Windsor & Maidenhead Smile Club – £1,000
Slough Immigration Aid Unit – £3,000
Rotary Club of Maidenhead Bridge (Health Awareness Day) – £1,000
Maidenhead Community Book Fest – £2,000
Braywood Memorial Hall – £1,000
Cycle Smart – £920
Maidenhead Soapbox Kart Race – £1,000
Thomas Gilchrist Village Hall – £1,000
Jealotts Hill Community Landshare – £500
Age Concern Windsor – £1,000
3Ms Residents Association – £450
Windsor Street Angels – £1,000
Busy Buttons CORE – £600
22 Counselling – £1,500
COPS Club – £750
