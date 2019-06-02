Public health website to provide advice for losing weight and quitting smoking

A public health website that will provide help and advice to people trying to lose weight and quit smoking has been launched by the council.

Slough residents will now be able to visit www.publichealthslough.co.uk for help, advice and motivation for getting fitter and healthier.

Part of the website is the ‘physical activity’ finder which helps people find up to date information on different activities that are happening across the borough, from ballet to climbing.

The site also allows exercise providers to upload their activities for free. Slough will be the only local authority in the county offering this kind of service.

Cllr Natasa Pantelic, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “This is a fantastic service for our local residents which aims to improve the borough’s health and wellbeing.

“There are several areas where Slough is lower than the national average in health statistics, and we aim as a council to improve those and of course the health of our residents.”