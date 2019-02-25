Police search for missing 15-year-old with links to Slough and Maidenhead

Police are searching for a missing girl who has links to the Slough and Maidenhead areas.

Olivia Joel, 15, was last seen shortly before 10.30pm on Saturday leaving the Jurys Inn hotel in Midsummer Boulevard and walking towards Milton Keynes Railway Station.

However it is possible she may have walked towards The Hub in the town centre.

Olivia is black, 5ft 9ins, has black braided hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket with a fur-lined hood, a black top, a black skirt and black tights and had a rucksack with her.

She has links to Maidenhead, Slough, Bristol, Shrewsbury and Bedfordshire.

In London, she has links to Brixton, Tottenham, Islington, and Kensington and Chelsea.

Inspector Shay Harper, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are appealing for the public to report any sightings of Olivia to police.

“If you see her, or someone matching her description, please get in touch and speak to officers. We are concerned for her as she is only 15 years old and has been missing overnight.”

Anyone with information should contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference number 323 24/2.