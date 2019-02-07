Tributes paid to former Slough footballer who died on Christmas Day

A former professional footballer who died on Christmas Day was described by a friend as ‘the Bobby Charlton of Slough’.

Peter Knibbs, born in Slough in 1938, died at the age of 80 at his home in Mill Lane, Taplow.

The keen sportsman, who had two spells at Slough Town FC in the mid-Fifties, went on to represent and captain his county of Berkshire in football before captaining the South-eastern England side in the same decade.

He went on to play for England Youth, where he played with England’s fourth highest international scorer, Jimmy Greaves.

Peter won two caps against West Germany and Wales, as well as playing for Division One side Queens Park Rangers.

He was also managing director and chairman of Campingaz GB, an international company in the caravanning industry.

Son Simon, 38, said: “How many people do you know that played football for their country, and was managing director for a company?

“We are really proud of dad.”

As he got older, he was a member of Maidenhead Bowls and Squash Club.

More than 300 people attended his funeral which took place at Slough Crematorium on Monday, January 14.

Peter met his wife of 57 years, Jacqueline, in 1959 when he played for Windsor and Eton FC.

They married two years later at St Ethelbert’s Church, Slough, to headlines of ‘Famous footballer marries’, before moving to Wargrave, where the couple’s first son Steve was born.

A move to Wooburn Green followed, as did the arrival of second child Claire, before the family settled in Taplow and their second son, Simon, was born.

His widow Jacqueline, 78, said: “Everybody said he was such a happy, generous person.

“He was a brilliant husband.

“I used to call him my rock. We were only separated when I was in hospital.

“We spent a lovely happy life together.

“All the people who worked for him said he was the best boss ever.

“He wanted to be the best, and was at the top of his game whatever he did.”

Maxie Quarterman, 77, a childhood friend, said of Peter’s football talent: “We all thought he was good, but when you are kids you do, don’t you?

“But Peter was on another planet – he was never a problem to anyone.

“He was a credit to his lovely family.

“To be a good sportsperson you need the engine. He was the Bobby Charlton of Slough.”