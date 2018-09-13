Domestic abuse charity receives £120k grant from Children in Need

A ‘transformational’ donation of more than £100,000 will help ensure the safety of children and mothers fleeing domestic violence.

BBC Children in Need awarded £119,586 to The Dash Charity, a Slough-based domestic abuse charity which supports victims in the Royal Borough, Slough and nationwide.

The grant, which will be delivered over three years, will go towards supporting children and mothers who are forced to flee their homes due to domestic abuse.

It will mainly be used to improve and maintain the 14-bed accommodation the charity has in Slough, which is a safe place that children and their mothers fleeing domestic violence can stay in.

The money will also be used for therapy sessions for the children, helping them to boost their confidence and overcome the trauma and anxiety that may have been caused to them.

Jayne Donnelly, chief executive of The Dash Charity, said: “When children come to us they are frightened, they are feeling anxious, they don’t understand why they have had to leave.

“When they leave often the parents don’t have the mental capacity to explain it to them.

“They are not going to be going back home which is particularly traumatic in itself, let alone the abuse.”

While the grant will be used to provide vulnerable children with a safe space, it will also help to support them as they recover, and support the mothers and help them recognise what their children need.

The therapeutic sessions, which will be run as a 10-week programme, will involve cooking and eating sessions to help the children stay healthy, days out and sports

activities.

For the mothers, there will also be yoga sessions and postnatal support.

The size of the grant, and the fact that it is over three years, provides the charity with stability and ensures a safe medium to long-term future for them.

Ms Donnelly said: “When I found out we had the grant I was delighted. It’s brilliant to be able to continue to work with children, and three years is a long time.

“It means we have plenty of time to plan, review and make sure we really get it right.

“It’s transformational.”

Cllr Stuart Carroll, the Royal Borough’s lead member for adult social care and public health, said: “The council is delighted that The Dash Charity are successful recipients of a Children In Need grant.

“The funding will go a long way to enhance the current support services being offered for those in refuge and to help families break the devastating cycle of domestic abuse.”