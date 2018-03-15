Pressures faced by Frimley Health staff revealed in national survey

Stress, violence and intimidation are just some of the pressures faced by staff at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, a national survey has revealed.

The annual survey carried out by the NHS in England found that 75 pre cent of staff were working extra hours, either paid or unpaid, and 33 per cent reported that they were being made unwell by the stress of the job.

In the three months before taking the survey 49 per cent said they had gone to work while unwell because they felt pressure from managers, colleagues, or self-imposed pressure to do so.

Although most believed that their work at the hospital was important with 91 per cent saying that they felt their role made a difference to patients.

The survey also shed light on the difficult and sometimes dangerous situations that hospital staff can face.

Violence by some patients has been identified as a problem and among staff answering the survey 13 per cent said that they had experienced physical violence from patients, their relatives or other members of the public in the past 12 months.

And intimidation of staff is an even greater problem with 26 per cent saying that they had faced bullying or harassment from patients or members of the public while at work.

However despite the results of the survey released this week the Advertiser reported last week that staff at the Trust still rated their job satisfaction and motivation among the top 20 per cent of all NHS hospital employees.

In total, staff rated the trust as better than average or among the very best in 26 of the survey’s 32 categories.

The Trust operates Wexham Park Hospital in Slough and Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot.

A spokesman for Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust said: “The survey shows our staff are among the most committed and motivated in the NHS.

”However we recognise the pressure that the NHS has been under recently and we know that our Frimley Health colleagues consistently go the extra mile to deliver great care.

“While our results compare very favourably with other hospitals we always look at how we can do more for staff.

“For example we have developed a staff wellbeing programme and we encourage them to raise any concerns in the workplace.

“Our Freedom to Speak Up guardian and his team have been in post for a year, providing another confidential route for colleagues to flag up workplace issues.

“Every year we carefully analyse the detailed results of the survey and use them to plan improvements for our staff.