Trains cancelled due to death at Slough Railway Station

Trains are being cancelled from Slough Railway Station this morning due to a woman being hit by a train.

British Transport Police said that officers were called to the station at 8.51am this morning following reports of a woman being hit by a train.

In a statement, the force said: “Officers attended the scene alongside officers from Thames Valley Police and paramedics, but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

“Enquiries are now underway to establish how this person came to be on the tracks and receive their fatal injuries.”

Two out of the four railway lines have now been reopened but a spokesman from Great Western Railway said significant disruption is expected to continue until 2pm.

He said: "Train services between London Paddington and Reading may be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or terminated at and started from Reading.

"Local bus routes, both FirstBus and TfL, will carry customers, as will other train companies from London termini.

"Due to the nature of this incident and the subsequent Police investigation, train services will be disrupted for some time. Customers who wish to travel tomorrow Tuesday 9th January, may do so."