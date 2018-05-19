AS IT HAPPENS: The Royal Wedding

13:30pm: Here come the newlyweds

13:24pm: Crowds cheer as the carriage procession passes

12:40PM: There seems to be mixed reviews about Bishop Michael Curry

Crowd clapping now that Michael Curry has finished. Don’t know if it’s claps of relief or admiration — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) May 19, 2018

Wish Michael Curry could do motivational speeches for me before each working day. What an address. — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) May 19, 2018

12:30pm: Great pictures from Ian

11:57am: Cllrs Natasha and Michael with their five-month-old baby are here at the Guildhall

11:51am: The Town Crier is a babe

The Town Crier is relieved he’s managed to get to the Guildhall @rbwmtowncrier #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/R2xG9lCbFA — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) May 19, 2018

11:47am: Prince Harry has arrived

Prince Harry and Prince William making the walk down to St George’s Chapel. @ExpressSeries pic.twitter.com/tIqEnSsZOU — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) May 19, 2018

11:40am: What a view!

11:30am: Meghan Markle has left Clivedon

The bride is now leaving her overnight accommodation with her mother and will make her way to #Windsor. We can’t wait to see her #dress. — RBWM (@RBWM) May 19, 2018

11:20am: The procession route is now closed

#RoyalWedding TRAVEL UPDATE:

The procession route in Windsor has now been closed to additional members of the public. Those who arrive in Windsor now will be directed to Alexandra Park. — GWR Help (@GWRHelp) May 19, 2018

11:14am: Information about the wedding rings has been released by Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen Cleave and Company to make their rings.

Prince Harry's ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish.

Both rings were crafted in the Cleave workshop.

The rings will be carried to St George's Chapel on the day of the Wedding by The Duke of Cambridge, in his capacity as Best Man.

11:11am: There's a lot of police here today

10:50am: LOST DOG ALERT

Lost dog on the Military Knights Grass! #RoyalWeddingDogs pic.twitter.com/xq5JiR4vlM

— David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) May 19, 2018

10:45am: The Clooney's have arrived

George and Amal Clooney arrived in the same group of guests as the Beckhams. What a minibus ride that would be. pic.twitter.com/Iz8bld0HPs — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) May 19, 2018

10:35am: Murphy James from Windsor Homeless Project has thanked the public for their support

He said: " The amount of worldwide support we have received over the past 4 months is incredible and we cannot thank you enough. Without your help and support, we would not have been able to aid in the housing of over 50 individuals in the past 2 years and we hope to continue in this vain for as long as their are vulnerable people being forced to live on the streets.

"Most people know about the merchandise we have for sale at www.ForRicherForPoorer.org but I can now reveal that thanks to our friends at ‘Thortful’ we have two cards for sale too.

"The cards are available to buy from www.thortful.com or you can purchase the two cards from outside St. John the Baptist Church on High Street, Windsor between 8.30am till 12pm. These cards are limited to 1000 and have the words ‘I WAS THERE’ embossed on them. If you want to own a truly unique item, whilst donating to the the Windsor Homeless Project, this is your chance."

"Thank you so much and enjoy the wedding!"

10:30am: *Swoons

The King of England draws huge applause from the crowds here. pic.twitter.com/iz9yvNcCzf — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) May 19, 2018

10:25am: George has created a competition

COMPETITION: who can find the most #NicheNation at the #royal wedding today?



I found Flavia and Martha from Paraguay



Pics or it didn’t happen! pic.twitter.com/BdiyQ1cnkL — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) May 19, 2018

10:20am: Hotel guests eager to get a view of the crowds

10:18am: Former mayor Sayonara Luxton enjoying the action

10:00am: We're sorry to announce we won't be able to provide you with any James Blunt content today

I was too slow to get a picture of James Blunt. Would’ve been a big addition to the #RoyalWedding content. — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) May 19, 2018

09:45am: Because if you're a Mr Bean impersonator where would would you want to be today

Mr Bean spotted amongst the crowd @ExpressSeries pic.twitter.com/YZUT4SsF73 — Emma Sheppard (@EmmaaSheppard) May 19, 2018

09:43am:The band has really livened things up here!

09:30:am: Great atmosphere from the Corn Exchange at Windsor Guildhall

GWR have also moved 4,500 from Slough to Windsor so far!

09:20am: Great Western Railway have tweeted queue times for those travelling by train

#RoyalWedding TRAVEL UPDATE: Queue times at Slough are between 90-120 minutes towards Harry and Meghan Central. — GWR Help (@GWRHelp) May 19, 2018

08:45am: Join the queue girls!

Sandra, Trisha and Lorraine all the way from Warrington.



‘Harry, give up on her and take me!’ pic.twitter.com/mdjqx58Dwz — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) May 19, 2018

08:30am: Some great pics from Ian. Feel free to send us your pictures, either tag us on twitter @ExpressSeries or email them in gracew@baylismedia.co.uk

08:25am: Shout out to all the volunteers today!

Huge shout out to the 100+ St John volunteers providing first aid at today’s #RoyalWedding alongside our friends from @SCAS999 and @BritishRedCross Have a fantastic day! pic.twitter.com/ndR78UjgQa — St John Ambulance (@stjohnambulance) May 19, 2018

08:15am: Kensington Palace has announced the titles. Prince Harry will become His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex and Ms Meghan Markle will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex

08:15am: Everyone is getting in the spirit - even the workers from Limes Dine In Bakery. Lots of people coming in to grab teas and coffees

08:12am: Some very enterprising folk making a killing from selling flags. Overhead some being sold for £6.50!!

08:06am: Businesses in Windsor are benefitting from the crowds today

In a cafe next to the castle #royalwedding. Man came in and asked for prosecco, is told they don’t serve it til 10.#parched — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) May 19, 2018

08:01am: Dave is now in position outside the St George's Chapel where the couple are due to get married

This is where it will all get underway in a little over four hours time. A privilege to be here for @ExpressSeries pic.twitter.com/sDy9rrJulY — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) May 19, 2018

07:56am: If you're rocking up to the Royal Wedding you need to look part

07:41am: Everyone is getting into the spirit

Amazing spirit shown by absolutely everyone, including security on such a busy day. @GraceW_BM @ExpressSeries pic.twitter.com/OFLrZTteLZ — Tharsa Sakthipakan (@tharsa_) May 19, 2018

07:30am: The trains are very busy as crowds come in from London

06:30am: Grace has started the #RoyalWeddingDogs thread! Send us your pics

I’m officially starting the #RoyalWeddingDogs thread. Tweet me your pics #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/llTynYs5GM

— Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) May 19, 2018

06:10:am: It's very busy on the Long Walk. There are already big queues for the food van

Already big queues for the food outlets. It’s a bit like getting to a festival #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/JssdJJEdKP — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) May 19, 2018

06:00am: Today reporting for the wedding we have David Lee, George Roberts and Grace Witherden, Tharsa Sakthipakan and Sophie Williams.

Hello Windsor people plus Twitter bots. The @ExpressSeries has made it to The Long Walk. Big day for the town! pic.twitter.com/hyOcgWFh9O — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) May 19, 2018

And taking pictures we have Emma Sheppard and Ian Longthorne.

05:38am: Good morning! Follow this blog for updates from the big day!