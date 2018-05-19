SITE INDEX

    • AS IT HAPPENS: The Royal Wedding

    Express Reporting Team

    13:30pm: Here come the newlyweds 

    13:24pm: Crowds cheer as the carriage procession passes 

    12:40PM: There seems to be mixed reviews about Bishop Michael Curry

    12:30pm: Great pictures from Ian 

    11:57am: Cllrs Natasha and Michael with their five-month-old baby are here at the Guildhall 

    11:51am: The Town Crier is a babe

    11:47am: Prince Harry has arrived 

    11:40am: What a view!

    11:30am: Meghan Markle has left Clivedon

    11:20am: The procession route is now closed

    11:14am: Information about the wedding rings has been released by Kensington Palace.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen Cleave and Company to make their rings. 

    Prince Harry's ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish.

    Both rings were crafted in the Cleave workshop.

    The rings will be carried to St George's Chapel on the day of the Wedding by The Duke of Cambridge, in his capacity as Best Man.

    11:11am: There's a lot of police here today

    10:50am: LOST DOG ALERT

    Lost dog on the Military Knights Grass! #RoyalWeddingDogs pic.twitter.com/xq5JiR4vlM

    — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) May 19, 2018

    10:45am: The Clooney's have arrived 

    10:35am: Murphy James from Windsor Homeless Project has thanked the public for their support

    He said: " The amount of worldwide support we have received over the past 4 months is incredible and we cannot thank you enough. Without your help and support, we would not have been able to aid in the housing of over 50 individuals in the past 2 years and we hope to continue in this vain for as long as their are vulnerable people being forced to live on the streets. 

    "Most people know about the merchandise we have for sale at www.ForRicherForPoorer.org but I can now reveal that thanks to our friends at ‘Thortful’ we have two cards for sale too. 

    "The cards are available to buy from www.thortful.com or you can purchase the two cards from outside St. John the Baptist Church on High Street, Windsor between 8.30am till 12pm. These cards are limited to 1000 and have the words ‘I WAS THERE’ embossed on them. If you want to own a truly unique item, whilst donating to the the Windsor Homeless Project, this is your chance."

    "Thank you so much and enjoy the wedding!"

    10:30am: *Swoons

    10:25am: George has created a competition 

    10:20am: Hotel guests eager to get a view of the crowds 

    10:18am: Former mayor Sayonara Luxton enjoying the action 

    10:00am: We're sorry to announce we won't be able to provide you with any James Blunt content today 

    09:45am: Because if you're a Mr Bean impersonator where would would you want to be today 

    09:43am:The band has really livened things up here!

    09:30:am: Great atmosphere from the Corn Exchange at Windsor Guildhall 

    GWR have also moved 4,500 from Slough to Windsor so far! 

    09:20am: Great Western Railway have tweeted queue times for those travelling by train

    08:45am: Join the queue girls! 

    08:30am: Some great pics from Ian. Feel free to send us your pictures, either tag us on twitter @ExpressSeries or email them in gracew@baylismedia.co.uk 

    08:25am: Shout out to all the volunteers today! 

    08:15am: Kensington Palace has announced the titles. Prince Harry will become His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex and Ms Meghan Markle will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex 

    08:15am: Everyone is getting in the spirit - even the workers from Limes Dine In Bakery. Lots of people coming in to grab teas and coffees

    08:12am: Some very enterprising folk making a killing from selling flags. Overhead some being sold for £6.50!!

    08:06am: Businesses in Windsor are benefitting from the crowds today

    08:01am: Dave is now in position outside the St George's Chapel where the couple are due to get married 

    07:56am: If you're rocking up to the Royal Wedding you need to look part 

    07:41am: Everyone is getting into the spirit 

    07:30am:  The trains are very busy as crowds come in from London

    06:30am: Grace has started the #RoyalWeddingDogs thread! Send us your pics 

    I’m officially starting the #RoyalWeddingDogs thread. Tweet me your pics #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/llTynYs5GM

    — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) May 19, 2018

    06:10:am: It's very busy on the Long Walk. There are already big queues for the food van 

    06:00am: Today reporting for the wedding we have David Lee, George Roberts and Grace Witherden, Tharsa Sakthipakan and Sophie Williams. 

    And taking pictures we have Emma Sheppard and Ian Longthorne. 

    05:38am: Good morning! Follow this blog for updates from the big day! 

