Crowds line the streets for Royal Wedding rehearsal

Spectators lined the streets today for the Royal Wedding rehearsal.

Some 250 members of the armed forces are expected to take part in the wedding and military personnel,

including soldiers from the Household Calvary marched through the streets of Windsor for the dry-run.

They were joined by the Band of Household Calvary who gave a teaser of the music they will be playing as the Royal couple take their carriage procession route through the town.

The famous choir of St George’s Chapel was also in rehearsal, led by director James Vivian.

Led by Director James Vivian, the St. George's Chapel Choir were in rehearsal for the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle yesterday. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/jAORFeV6Ca — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 17 May 2018

Some roads near the Long Walk in Windsor were closed so the rehearsal could take place but reopened later in the day.