SITE INDEX

Thu, 17
16 °C
Fri, 18
17 °C
Sat, 19
20 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Crowds line the streets for Royal Wedding rehearsal

    Grace Witherden

    Spectators lined the streets today for the Royal Wedding rehearsal.

    Some 250 members of the armed forces are expected to take part in the wedding and military personnel,
    including soldiers from the Household Calvary marched through the streets of Windsor for the dry-run.

    They were joined by the Band of Household Calvary who gave a teaser of the music they will be playing as the Royal couple take their carriage procession route through the town.

    The famous choir of St George’s Chapel was also in rehearsal, led by director James Vivian.

    Some roads near the Long Walk in Windsor were closed so the rehearsal could take place but reopened later in the day.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved