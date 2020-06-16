Queen celebrates official birthday with military parade

The Queen received a royal salute on Saturday as part of her official birthday celebrations.

The event took place in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle - with soldiers from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards performing a series of military drills.

Celebrations would normally involve an event called Trooping the Colour – the Queen’s birthday parade – however plans have changed in line with Government advice surrounding COVID-19.

The event featured music from the Band of the Household Division.

The Welsh Guards are currently stationed at Windsor Castle and have played a key role in the military response to coronavirus during the pandemic including manning test points.

The ceremony was carried out with strict social distancing guidelines and the public were asked not to attend.

(All pictures by REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool)