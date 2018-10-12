In pictures: Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank

Celebrations were in order as the second Royal Wedding of the year took place in Windsor.

Princess Eugenie married fiancé Jack Brooksbank in front of 800 guests at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Friday (Oct 10).

The Queen’s granddaughter – who is ninth in line for the throne – wore a Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos dress as she tied the knot with drinks ambassador Jack. Her tiara was lent to her by Her Majesty The Queen.

The princess chose to wear a wedding dress that showed her scar, saying she hoped it would honour those who had helped her and inspire others with the condition of scoliosis.

Senior members of the Royal Family were there, with the Queen wearing an ice blue Angela Kelly coat as she attended with the Duke of Edinburgh. Celebrities including supermodel Cara Delevigne and comedian Jimmy Carr were also present.

Castle Hill was a familiar site of excited members of the public awaiting arrivals as people gathered in the high street to try and catch a glimpse of the famous faces.

The service was conducted by the Dean of Windsor David Conner, with two performances from opera singer Andrea Bocelli.

The service included a reading from the Great Gatsby by Princess Beatrice. Princess Eugenie asked her sister to read the passage as Jay Gatsby reminded her of fiance Jack - who has a 'rare smile'.

After the ceremony, which lasted for around an hour, the newly-wed couple began their procession through Windsor, waving at the crowds as they celebrated their big day.