Windsor, Maidenhead and Slough residents cashing in by renting out homes during Royal Wedding

Homeowners in the Royal Borough could pocket hundreds of pounds by renting out their homes over the Royal Wedding weekend, according to research by Airbnb.

The company, which provides an online marketplace for people to let out their homes on a short-term basis, says Windsor residents will earn an average of £353 by leasing their homes when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot.

Maidenhead homeowners could be in line to make an average of £162 while those in Slough could make £141 by offering up their homes to tourists from May 18 to May 20.

James McClure, general manager for Airbnb said: “The Royal Wedding has provided a welcome tourism boost, putting the UK in the spotlight once again.

“By creating an opportunity to host visitors from near and far, Airbnb is supporting economic investment into small, local communities and also helping locals to make a little extra money from sharing their homes.”

Residents appear to be looking to cash in on the worldwide interest generated by the wedding.

Listings on the Airbnb site include a three-bed Windsor townhouse in Helena Road with an asking price of £1000 per night and a four-bedroom property in Clewer priced at £1750 a night.

The company says guest arrivals for the May weekend have risen by 362 per cent in Maidenhead compared to the same period last year.

Arrivals in Windsor are also up by 194 per cent wile neighbouring Slough has seen a staggering 1438 per cent rise, the research revealed.

With the big day just five weeks away, hotel availability in Windsor is in short supply for tourists.

The Holiday Inn Express, in Alma Road, the Harter & Garter Hotel, outside Windsor Castle, and the Sir Christopher Wren Hotel are all sold out from May, 18 to May 20 according to Booking.com.

Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May will not be on the guest list for the Royal Wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided they will not be having an ‘official list’ of political leaders for the event.

Leader of the Opposition Jeremy Corbyn and former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are also among the high-profile figures expected to miss out.

Kensington Palace broke the good news to 1200 members of the public this week who have been invited to enjoy the ceremony from within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Those on the guest list include former soldier Phillip Gillespie, from Ballymena, who lost his right leg after stepping on an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) while serving in Afghanistan.

He has now dedicated his time to raising money and awareness for ABF The Soldier’s Charity.