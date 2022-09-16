Remember When: The Queen's royal visits through the years

1962: Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh came to Maidenhead through East Berkshire villages to end their tour of this part of the royal county at Maidenhead Town Hall, where the Queen performed the official opening.

Thousands turned out all along the route to give a rousing welcome.

Since March 1582, when Queen Elizabeth I granted the Maidenhead Borough’s first charter, there had been no record of a reigning monarch taking part in an official visit to the town.

1974: Thousands lined the banks of the River Thames as Her Majesty made a 20-mile journey through the riverside territories of the new Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

No monarch had ever made a journey of this kind before, with a flotilla making its way from Hurley to Magna Carta Island.

The Queen travelled in the bows of the Windsor Regent, the newest and most gleaming of the river’s pleasure boats.

1982: The Queen visited the King George VI Club for the Elderly in York Road.

She stayed for an hour, had tea with some of the oldest members, and chatted with many of the elderly members.

Club secretary Babs King said: “It was a wonderful day – one we shall never forget.”

1989: Members of the farming community in Maidenhead and the surrounding areas were guests of the Queen and Prince Philip at an informal cocktail party in the Royal Garden of Frogmore House.

The Royal East Berks Agricultural Association (REBAA) was celebrating its 150th anniversary, with the Queen’s party the most prestigious of a series of celebratory events. The Queen was a patron of the association.

1989: Hundreds of Maidonians braved the elements for a glimpse of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh as they visited the town’s Citizens Advice Bureau.

The Royal couple took time to chat with the crowds, and the Queen was inundated with posies of spring flowers from excited children.

They spent more than 10 minutes of their 40-minute stay talking in private with two of the bureau’s clients about their problems and the practical help they had received from trained advisers.

1996: The Queen paid a surprise private visit to Maidenhead Magistrates’ Court.

She took up an invitation to hear four mock court cases with actors playing defendants for cases including domestic violence and drink-driving.

2014: Her Majesty officially opened Holyport College.

The Queen unveiled a plaque and signed the visitors’ book

She also greeted Sir Nicholas Winton, who helped rescue hundreds of children from Nazi Germany, saying it was ‘good to meet you again’.