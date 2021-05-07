Remember When: New-look Nicholson's Walk formally opened

1976: Bray and Holyport won the Maidenhead District Scouts six-a-side football cup for the first time in 25 years.

The scouts beat 13th Maidenhead 5-0 in the final and were presented with the cup by David Jones, assistant district commissioner.

1981: Maypole dancing to a disco beat, toffee apples and a three-mile run were among the events which made up the Cox Green May Fair on Bank Holiday Monday.

The day started with a record entry in the fun run – with 200 entrants and five-year-olds lining up alongside runners from local athletic clubs.

1981: The dartboard at Maidenhead Police Station came under heavy fire over the course of two days.

In 47 hours of dart throwing, six police officers threw an average of 1,411 darts per hour and reached their target of a million and one points after 66,333 darts.

The players were taking part in the Woolworth/Sun Marathon Darts Attempt, with the top team out of 100 entrants given a chance to compete against the top Marlboro side for a £10,000 prize.

1986: Maidenhead’s newly-refurbished shopping precinct Nicholson’s Walk was formally opened by the Mayor, Cllr Dick Shaw.

A small crowd of onlookers took a break from their shopping to watch the Mayor unveil a plaque commemorating the opening.

Cllr Shaw said: “In recent years the shopping centre has been no credit to the town but this major refurbishment has brought it up-to-date.”

1991: A group of 10 staff members at Printique printers in King Street, Maidenhead, were set to cycle 60 miles for charity in June in the annual London to Brighton bicycle ride.

Managing director Peter Corke said his team was training hard and collecting sponsorship for the British Heart Foundation.

1996: The May Fair was back once again in Cox Green – with the fun run still going strong.

The event marked its 19th year with maypole dancing, a tug of war and music from Cox Green School’s jazz band.