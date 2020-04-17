Remember When: Cricket club stir their stumps and protesters' war over waste

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35, 40 and 50 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online archives at baylismediaarchive.co.uk

1975: A total of 64 cubic yards of hard-packed chalk, flint and muck was shifted in an out-of-the-ordinary start to the cricketing season.

Members of Cookham Dean Cricket Club rolled up their sleeves to bury a 600-gallon cess tank at the club.

It was the start of greater things for the club, with a flush loo and showers planned.

1980: Maidenhead Rugby Club held its fifth annual mini-rugby tournament in brilliant sunshine.

Maidenhead’s sides gave a good account of themselves, with four of the six teams reaching the semi-final stage, with

the under 10 B side finishing as runners-up in a final.

Nigel Starmer-Smith, the former Harlequins and England scrum-half and BBC presenter, presented trophies and

certificates to all the finalists at the end of the day-long tournament (main picture).

1980: A team from Holyport School finished as champions in a junior schools seven-a-side tournament.

Playing at Larchfield School, they beat Furze Platt 2-0 to win the cup.

1985: Maidenhead’s Sikh community gathered at the recently-opened temple in Rutland Road to celebrate one of the most important dates for the religion – Vaisakhi.

Members of the 300 Sikh families in Maidenhead took part in the celebrations.

1990: Plans to extract minerals and dump waste on an 80-acre site near Shurlock Row were met with a unanimous storm of protest from villagers.

‘Green not gravel’ campaigners were against the proposals for Park Farm – just half a mile from the village.

Clive Scott-Hopkins, a district and parish councillor, feared the move would mean the area ‘would be the dumping ground for all of Wokingham, Maidenhead, Bracknell and possibly Reading’.

Applicants Terry Adams Ltd said the site was needed as all four waste disposal sites in the county would be full by 1993.