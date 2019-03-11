Redevelopment work gets officially underway at Maidenhead groundbreaking event

A major town centre development project set to deliver 229 new homes to the town got officially underway at a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday.

Residents, business owners and councillors gathered on the former site of council offices opposite the town hall in St Ives Road for the launch of the York Road redevelopment project.

Prime Minister and Maidenhead MP Theresa May had been expected to attend but was unable to make it as she was making a speech in Grimsby.

The project is being managed by the Royal Borough in partnership with developer Countryside.

Speaking at the groundbreaking, leader of the council Cllr Simon Dudley said: “We have a housing crisis here in the Royal Borough.

“We all hoped that the Prime Minister would be here but she’s in Grimsby. She said across the airwaves ‘let’s get it done’, and we are going to in Maidenhead here at York Road.”

The development will see 229 new homes built, 88 of which will be classed as ‘affordable’. It will also feature 20,000sq ft of commercial space and a new public square built.

Sales of the new homes will begin next year, and the first properties will be ready for occupation in Autumn 2020.

The project itself will also create 350 temporary construction jobs once work begins.

Also at the groundbreaking, Countryside’s group COO Rebecca Worthington said: “Today we are groundbreaking and that might seem like its the start of the project but this is by no means the start.

It goes back even before the council selected us to be their partners in March 2017.