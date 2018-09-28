Disabled woman hits out at town centre car park plan

An elderly woman with mobility issues has vowed to stop visiting the town centre if adequate plans are not made for parking when the Nicholsons car park is knocked down.

Georgina Madge, 81, drives to Maidenhead two or three times a week from her home in Boulters Court.

But she is worried that when the Nicholsons car park in Broadway is demolished for redevelopment, and she needs to park elsewhere, she will be faced with long walks.

The Hines Meadow car park in Crown Lane will be too far, she said.

Blue badge holder Mrs Madge, who has arthritis and a bad back, said about the council’s plans: “I think they are in a bit of a muddle.

“They have other things to think about but, in this case, I would say it is a long walk (from other car parks).

“It is not just me, it is mums with buggies, people with shopping.”

Demolition of the 734-space Nicholsons car park, scheduled for early 2020, will not take place until a new car park is built at Vicus Way, off Stafferton Way.

The Nicholsons car park is due to reopen in early 2022, when it will be roughly double the size it is now.

Mrs Madge said parking further away would make her travel for 30 minutes, which could push her over the three-hour free parking she is entitled to, and if she was made to do so, she would give up travelling into town altogether.

A temporary car park is planned for Queen Street, the site which will eventually make way for The Landing project. It is due to open early next year, but only 80 spaces are planned – a fraction of those at the Nicholsons car park – and which Mrs Madge said are not enough.

She also questioned how many of those 80 would be for disabled drivers.

A council spokeswoman pointed to blue badge spaces in the town centre streets but Mrs Madge said they were often full.

Cllr Jesse Grey (Con, Datchet), whose cabinet portfolio includes parking, said he gave his word that people like Mrs Madge would not suffer from the car park changes.

“We will try and accommodate her,” he said.