Broadway car park plans go on show in Nicholsons Centre

Shoppers must endure ‘a bit of pain’ while a new car park is built in Maidenhead town centre.

Members of the public have the chance to see and air their views on new plans for the Broadway car park, which is set to provide about 1,300 spaces when it is rebuilt.

If planning permission is granted and there are no delays, demolition work on the current car park is set to begin in January 2020, and the new car park completed in January 2022.

The car park will not be demolished until the 515-space Vicus Way site in Stafferton Way is completed.

While Broadway is under construction, shoppers and visitors to the town centre will have to park in Hines Meadow car park in Crown Lane, Vicus Way car park, or a new 110-space facility set to be built on the site of the Maidenhead Tenpin on St Cloud Way.

Both Vicus Way and Tenpin car parks are a 10-15 minute walk from the town centre.

Rodney Hing, shared office manager working for Wokingham and the Royal Borough council, said: “There’s going to be a bit of pain before it comes to fruition, but change has to happen. Bits of concrete are falling off it [Broadway].

“Hines Meadow is not much further away, there are about 200 spaces for shoppers.

“I can’t deny that there won’t be as many nearby spaces, but a lot of Maidenhead shoppers are workers, they will still be in the town centre.”

The new site will have nearly double the 734 spaces it currently has, including 65 electric car spots.

It will also boast improved lighting and an ‘enhanced pedestrian experience’, making it easier and clearer for visitors to get to and from their vehicles.

Sara Lock, who was at the consultation with her two-year-old son David, said that the current car park is a ‘joke’, but that the town must improve to attract enough people to fill the new site.

The Fifield resident added that she will not use car parks further from the town centre as she will struggle with her pushchair.

She said: “Those car parks are too far, I would try and use the car park near the town hall, but that is two hours maximum stay, so I won't spend as much time in the town.

“It’s quite a small car park so it will probably get full.

“At the moment the Nicholson’s is a joke, even now one of the lifts is broken.

The public exhibition of the new plans are open to the public today (Friday) until 7pm and tommorow from 10am to 4pm in Unit 43 of the NIcholson’s Centre, next to Poppies.