'Six or seven' sites suggested for relocated Maidenhead Community Centre

A popular community centre may be relocated to a site that is mostly underground in the town centre redevelopment.

Maidenhead Community Centre, in York Road, was not originally going to be replaced following the redevelopment of the road, but it is set to be saved after more than 1,500 people signed a petition to rehome it in the development plans. One of the ‘six or seven’ suggested locations will only have windows on one of its four walls, and will mostly be underground.

Jack Douglas, one of the centre’s trustees, said although he was not sure if it would ‘work out’ in that particular site, he is glad that discussions about relocating the centre are going well.

He said: “We haven’t been made any offers. There are six or seven different options being explored, I think they are coming up with a good solution. Not many people are upset but some people are saying that it is not suitable for our activities. It’s quite complicated to find somewhere great for a cafe, yoga and a noisy church on Sunday.”

Mr Douglas added that it may not be possible to find somewhere better than their ‘fantastic’ site in York Road while remaining so close to the town centre.