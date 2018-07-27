Work begins on final phase of Chapel Arches development

The final phase of the Chapel Arches development in the town centre got under way this week.

The third and largest development of the riverside project, called Waterside Plaza, started on Monday.

Developer Shanly Homes began piling, the process of laying heavy stakes and posts to form the foundations, with the groundworks to begin on Friday, August 3.

The Waterside Plaza development, which is expected to be finished in 2020/21, will include 182 homes, underground parking, restaurants, cafes and shops.

Tamra Booth, operations director of The Shanly Group, said: “We are very excited about the third phase of the Chapel Arches development beginning.

“As Maidenhead gears up to welcome Crossrail in 2019, we hope that the large-scale regeneration will help to energise the Maidenhead community and bring a new lease of life to the area.

“Chapel Arches is set to become the centre of the action in Maidenhead, providing a host of culture, food and entertainment for all.”