Royal Borough selects development partner for Maidenhead Golf Club site

CALA Homes has been announced as the Royal Borough’s preferred joint venture partner for the Maidenhead Golf Club site.

Regeneration of the site will result in more than 2,000 homes, 30 per cent of which will be affordable, a new primary and secondary school, public open space, a community hub and supporting infrastructure.

Cllr David Evans, cabinet member for Maidenhead regeneration and Maidenhead, said: “We are delighted that we have selected a development partner who can bring a high quality transformational development, delivering on the town’s aspiration and need for growth.

“We look forward to creating a sustainable development that can be enjoyed by both new and existing residents.”

In July 2016, an agreement was struck between the borough and Maidenhead Golf Club to surrender its lease of the land.

Under the agreement the club can surrender its lease between May 2019 and May 2023

In the next few months, an agreement between CALA Homes and the council will set out the next stages of the project.