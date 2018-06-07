Plans for The Landing come under fire from residents and councillor

Plans for the new town centre redevelopment have come under fire from residents and a councillor.

The Landing development, which would be bordered by Queen Street, King Street and Broadway, will consist of six new buildings, the tallest of which will be 19 storeys, and will provide 519 new homes.

Cllr Geoff Hill (Ind Con, Oldfield), said it was a ‘disaster waiting to happen.’

He said: “It doesn’t feel like Maidenhead has a unique selling point.

“Windsor has a castle, Henley has the regatta, Reading has the department stores.

“Maidenhead needs to do something different other than high-rise apartments, otherwise we will become a dormitory.”

With 239 car parking spaces to be built, it means there will be about half a parking space per home if the plans go through.

Cllr Hill said: “There doesn’t seem to be an expansion of the infrastructure in Maidenhead to deal with the car parking.

“The odds are high that they will need cars. It’s a disaster waiting to happen.”

Some parts of the plans have been praised, with storage for 590 bicycles included in the plans.

On Twitter, Paul Baker said: “519 new homes with 239 parking spaces. That’s not going to work. Good to see 590 bike parking spaces though.”

Many residents have expressed their concern with the height and appearance of the new buildings.

On Facebook, Carol Corby said “Ugly, old-fashioned design, buildings too high which will stop sun getting into area; not in keeping with how Maidenhead should look.

Chris Lofty added: “Is this the best they can do, it’s hideous? It looks as though a load of containers have dropped from the sky and landed there.”

But on Twitter, Janet Brannigan said she was looking forward to seeing the plans come to life. She said: “Maidenhead is in urgent need of this, I hope it goes through.”

Council leader Simon Dudley said he was pleased to see that Maidenhead was getting more ‘much-needed housing.’

He said: “I am absolutely pleased to see some new housing.”

Steve Sanham, managing director of developer HUB said: “The tallest buildings are proposed to the north of the site, and consist of a number of fingers, rather than the larger mass of office consented under the previous application.

“This will allow light to pass between buildings to illuminate the public space.”

On car parking, he added: “Clearly with any town centre development car parking is always going to be a big discussion point, but we are confident that we have struck the right balance.”

A decision is expected to be made in September.