Prime Minister gets update on progress of Maidenhead Waterways

The Prime Minister took a look at the finished sections of restored waterways in Maidenhead town centre last week.

Theresa May was given an update tour on Friday, June 1, seven years after she first walked around the same site.

She was taken around by Maidenhead Waterways’ chairman of trustees Richard Davenport, and saw the completed parts of the project, such as the library bridge.

Mr Davenport said: “The PM was impressed to see the progress since her last visit, the water already in the enlarged channels and the way the banks and landscaping have now re-established, allowing the wildlife to return.”

Mrs May said she was looking forward to seeing the weir, set to be added later this year, as well as the completion of Chapel Arches, which will join up with the completed channel up and downstream, he said.